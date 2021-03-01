Second round of Stockton Challenge won by Evan Burrola

Atwater’s Evan Burrola won Sunday afternoon’s second round of the Stockton Challenge at Delta Speedway, earning the victory in the 20-lap Open 500 Outlaw feature. Burrola was one of seven winners during the second round of the kart and Outlaw Kart series where again over 100 teams competed at the 1/7th mile dirt oval.

Burrola persevered over a lap 16 restart to hold off Talin Torres for the win. “I knew Talin was coming. He was pretty fast. That four-lap shootout wasn’t what I wanted because we were slowly running out of fuel there,” Burrola said.

The driver of the #21E took the lead from the outside pole position at the start. Polesitter Sage Bordenave of French Camp stumbled on the second lap, sending Roseville’s Danny Carroll into a spin. Lodi’s Ryan Holden collided with Carroll in turn two to bring out the caution. Eighth starting Luke Hayes of Dunnigan advanced to fourth by lap four before the next caution flew on lap eight.

Cautions waved on lap nine when Stockton’s Caden Sarale – a multi-time Delta champ – spun from just outside the top five in turn four. Simultaneously, Holden and Fresno’s Jarrett Huber crashed in turn one. Torres found something on the top side of the race track on the ensuing restart, moving past Yuba City’s Josh Wooten and Fresno’s Tyler Henson to take over second. Wooten and Hayes then followed suit, going around the outside Henson to drop him back to fifth.

A caution on lap 16 set up a four-lap dash to the finish but Burrola led the way at the checkered flag, followed by Torres, Wooten, Hayes, and Henson.

Fifth-starting Bentley Nelson of Merced won the Box Stock main event. Delta Speedway Jr. Sprint feature winner Hayden Stepps led the opening go around from the pole while Nelson quickly rocketed to second on the fourth lap. Levi Annas of Carson City, Nev. made moves from the sixth position, using the outside line to challenge Nelson for second by lap six.

The leaders navigated through lapped traffic on lap nine, with Nelson using a lapped car as a pick to lead lap ten over Stepps. Riley Stowers of Lincoln and Sacramento’s Braiden McKenzie hit the front stretch wall to bring out a caution on lap 11. Both drivers were uninjured.

Nelson led the final four laps for the Box Stock triumph followed by Annas, Stepps, Maclaine Lourenco of Atwater, and Braxon Vasconcellos of Visalia.

Tyce Domingos of Tulare went two-for-two in Beginner Box Stock competition by claiming the 15-lap affair which started 16 of the youngest drivers at the speedway. Zayne Darpli of Hanford led the first two circuits from the outside front row before Dominigos took over from lap three. A caution flew on lap nine for Heston Stepps of Oakdale and Mylee Wood up against the wall in turn two.

Great racing developed all throughout the top-five but coming to the checkered flag, Darpli and Blake Lyons of Loomis crashed in the third turn. Domingos led Logan Barnes, 14th starting Samantha Dozier, Hawaii’s Braxton Moniz, and Corbin Johnson as the top-five drivers.

Roger Guthrie of Atwater used an inside maneuver on a late restart to top the Clone division in the 20-lap feature. Round No. 1 winner Frank Correia won his heat race to earn the pole position over the 19-kart grid for the feature. After a caution on lap six, Correia and Guthrie traded the lead before Correia wrestled it back on lap eight. Jason Figura of Waterford go up in smoke on lap 12 while Fresno’s Koen Shaw went on his lid in the wild lap 12 that necessitated the red flag. All drivers were uninjured.

Guthrie went to the inside of Correia on the restart for the decisive move, then never relinquished the lead for the victory. Watsonville’s Ricky Sanders took over second in the closing stages as well, ahead of Correia, Jason Van Fossen, and Dustin Silva to round out the top-five.

Logan Mitchell of Hanford won his second consecutive Pure Stock feature, pacing the field for all 15 circuits. Only the top-three finishers came home on the lead lap with Mitchell topping John Tevis of Los Banos and Patrick Flynn of Calistoga.

Connor Grasty of Suisun City led all 15-laps for a comfortable win in the 250 Outlaw Kart division. Visalia’s Jett Barnes, a multi-time winner at Delta in 2019 in Jr. Sprints, hounded Grasty but had to settle for second. Round No. 1 winner Kenzzie Brown of Chowchilla finished third.

Stock Appearing was another race that was decided by a dominating margin. Concord’s Bill Macedo led the opening lap before third starting Anthony Silva of Merced took over. Silva charged ahead for the win with Macedo, Jason Van Fossen of Tracy, Rich Van Fossen of Livermore, and Calistoga’s Ken Flynn as the balance of the top-five finishers.

The inaugural Stockton Challenge continues March 7 with Sunday afternoon shows at Delta Speedway. Delta’s Micro Sprint season opens on April 10.

For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union, follow us online at www.deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Delta Speedway PR