DGR ARCA Menards Series East Recap: 5 Flags Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion Start: 2nd Finish: 3rd Gray earned the second starting position by virtue of his fastest lap time from practice. He led the opening seven laps before falling back to second and holding that position until a caution on lap 55.

The No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion reassumed the lead on lap 69 and led the final six laps leading into the caution break at lap 75. The team opted for two tires and fuel during the caution period.

Gray paced the field back to green and managed to lead until lap 116. He rode comfortably in second until the second scheduled caution break on lap 150. During this period, the team put on four fresh tires, topped off with fuel and made final adjustments for the final 50 laps.

After restarting in second, the No. 17 was moved out of the preferred racing groove and fell to seventh during the opening three laps. Gray was able to advance up to fifth by lap 181 in which there was a caution. On the final restart, he picked up one additional position to finish third.

53 laps led marked a new season-high for the the Artesia, New Mexico driver.