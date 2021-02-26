Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series California Swing Called Off

With tracks starting to race along the west coast, things looked promising for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network to kick off the 2021 season in California, but continuing concerns with COVID-19 have prompted series officials to call off events at The Dirt Track and Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, Cali), Stone Chevrolet, Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway (Tulare, Cali.), and Keller Auto Speedway (Hanford, Cali.).

“We can’t say enough how much we appreciate the promoters in California working with us and trying to get these shows in,” stated ASCS Founder, Emmett Hahn. “We never want to make a call too early, but we definitely didn’t want to make the call too late either. With everything we keep seeing, the last thing we want to do is get all these teams and fans stuck 25-hours from home with nowhere to go or get a track shut down by the Health Department and ruin their whole season.”

Track and Series officials are looking at possibly rescheduling the events if area restrictions allow. If there are any makeup dates, they will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com .

The start of the 2021 season for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will shift to the Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals in Mesquite, Texas on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com both featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

