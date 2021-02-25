Arizona Sport Shirts/Gotta Race extend World of Outlaws, DIRTcar partnership

The World of Outlaws and DIRTcar have extended their partnership with Arizona Sport Shirts and its Gotta Race merchandise brand in a new multi-year deal.



Arizona/Gotta Race will continue to produced merchandise sold out of the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model and DIRTcar Racing souvenir trailers and will be the preferred vendor for full-time World of Outlaws Late Model drivers.



The company will also serve as the exclusive vendor for Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals, the DIRTcar Fall Nationals and the Drydene World Short Track Championship merchandise.



“The World of Outlaws and DIRTcar have the best fans in motorsports, as proven by their passion for racing merchandise,” said Gerald Newton, Sr. VP of Operations of Arizona Sport Shirts. “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the series for several years to come and continue to provide race fans with the best merchandise at every event.”



You can find the latest World of Outlaws Late Model merchandise at Store.WorldofOutlaws.com, and in the World of Outlaws Late Model souvenir trailer at every event. CLICK HERE for the full 2021 Series schedule.

You can find the latest DIRTCar merchandise at https://www.gottarace.com/ collections/dirtcar-apparel . The DIRTcar merchandise trailer will be on-site at each Xtreme DIRTcar Series event, the Summer Nationals, Fall Nationals and World Short Track Championship. For the schedule of each event, go to DIRTcar.com. DIRTcar Series PR