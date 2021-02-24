IHRA, Sunoco Race Fuels Announce Multi-Year Partnership

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) and Sunoco Race Fuels announce a multi-year partnership renewal that will see Sunoco Race Fuels continue as the official fuel of the IHRA.

For decades, Sunoco Race Fuels have been associated with racing excellence. As the largest manufacturer of racing gasolines in the world, Sunoco Race Fuels has a 40-year track record of winning performances. With an expanded product line, Sunoco Race Fuels of­fers drivers more choices than ever before. For the performance your engine is designed to deliver, con­sistently choose Sunoco Race Fuels.

“We appreciate the opportunity to continue our partnership with Sunoco Race Fuels, a company that has set the standard in the race fuel industry,” said Dana Landry, senior director of corporate partnerships, IRG Sports + Entertainment. “Sunoco Race Fuels offers many high-quality fuels used by IHRA racers helping them achieve peak performance on and off track.”

As part of the partnership Sunoco Race Fuels will reward racers who use Sunoco Race Fuels in Top, Mod, Sportsman and Junior Dragster classes at IHRA Sportsman Spectacular, IHRA Summit Team Finals, IHRA Junior Dragster Team Finals, and IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals through IHRA round prize program.

For more information about Sunoco Race Fuels products visit SunocoRaceFuels.com.

For more information about the IHRA visit IHRA.com or call (561) 337-3446.