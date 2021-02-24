Ferrari commits to FIA WEC with new Hypercar

Ferrari has confirmed that it will enter the FIA World Endurance Championship’s new Hypercar category from 2023.

The Italian marque will return to the top class of endurance racing for the first time since 1973 and will be yet another major manufacturer to confirm its participation in the WEC’s new Hypercar category, which is equally appealing to both global automotive brands as well as specialist firms building road-going supercars. Ferrari is set to go against the likes of Toyota, Glickenhaus, Peugeot, Porsche and Audi, who have all committed to the Hypercar category.

The new-for-2021 Hypercar category is where teams and drivers can compete for overall championship victory in the FIA WEC and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ferrari has a long and illustrious racing history in endurance racing and at Le Mans. The manufacturer has won Le Mans outright a total of nine times, the last time in 1965 as part of the famed Ford versus Ferrari battles of the 1960s.

In recent years, however, Ferrari has had plenty of success in the GT category of Le Mans, last winning the GTE Pro category in 2019 with its hugely-successful AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo. The marque has won the FIA WEC LMGTE Pro title four times, including the very first FIA World Endurance GT Manufacturers’ Championship in 2017.

More details about Ferrari’s Hypercar programme will be released in due course.

John Elkann, Ferrari President: “In over 70 years of racing, on tracks all over the world, we led our closed-wheel cars to victory by exploring cutting-edge technological solutions: innovations that arise from the track and make every road car produced in Maranello extraordinary. With the new Le Mans Hypercar programme, Ferrari once again asserts its sporting commitment and determination to be a protagonist in the major global motorsport events.”

Jean Todt, FIA President: “The announcement of Ferrari’s commitment to the FIA World Endurance Championship with a Le Mans Hypercar entry from 2023 is great news for the FIA, the ACO and the wider world of motorsport. I believe in the concept of road-relevant Hypercars competing in the FIA WEC and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I’m looking forward to seeing this legendary brand taking on this ambitious project.”

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO): "Today is a great day for endurance racing: Ferrari is coming back to the top level, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship. The Hypercar field promises some epic battles. Alongside Ferrari, In 2023, many manufacturers who have already joined us are sure to pull out all the stops to win the race in its centenary year. This is excellent news for a discipline whose rule base forms a solid foundation on which to build a bright future."

Richard Mille, President of the FIA Endurance Commission: “We took a lot of risks developing the Le Mans Hypercar concept, and a lot of effort and perseverance went into defining the regulations so that they capture the spirit of what we wanted LMH to be, and that is to allow for various philosophies in terms of technical approaches and aesthetics of the cars. Today we can be satisfied with the achieved results, with Ferrari joining other renowned brands. Ferrari has a long and prestigious record in sportscar racing, most recently winning the FIA World Endurance GT Manufacturers’ Championship but also taking multiple overall victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Although there’s still a lot of work to be done, we’re already witnessing history being made and in few years’ time the FIA WEC grid should be the strongest ever.”

Frédéric Lequien, CEO of the FIA WEC: “The news that Ferrari is set to join the new Hypercar category is simply amazing. What’s even more incredible is that Ferrari will join at least five other manufacturers to compete in the WEC’s top-tier category from 2023 - the scene is set for an unforgettable period in endurance racing history. We are delighted that our new regulations have attracted so many prestigious automotive brands. Ferrari is a prestigious marque which is synonymous with Hypercar, so I have no doubt that they will be extremely competitive out on track - we are honoured to welcome Ferrari back to the top class of endurance racing.”