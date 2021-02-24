Formula E expands reach in Brazil through new multi-year media partnerships with Cultura and Globo

Formula E has today announced new media partnerships with Cultura and Globo to show the pinnacle of electric motorsport live, for the first time, on Brazilian TV.

Formula E’s unpredictable, highly competitive, all-electric racing series will receive comprehensive coverage on both Cultura and SporTV channels from February 26 & 27, as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship lights up the streets of Diriyah with a double-header in the dark to kick off Season 7.

Free-to-air TV channel, Cultura, will broadcast live coverage of each race and qualifying both on TV and online, with each practice session also being available to stream live online. After the live broadcast, Cultura will show prime-time highlights, with all coverage being available on demand.

Globo will also show live coverage of each race and qualifying on SporTV. SporTV will also show prime-time highlights following the race, with on demand streaming available, and Formula E will also receive news coverage on Globo’s free-to-air channels.

Brazil is a key market for Formula E with a rich motorsport heritage and is home to two of the five Formula E Champions to date: Nelson Piquet Jr (Season 1) and Lucas di Grassi (Season 3). Formula E’s new media partnerships will raise the profile of the sport with the next generation of socially conscious sports fans in Brazil, one of the largest automotive markets in the world.