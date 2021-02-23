Garrett Smith Ready To Tackle Busy Weekend

Young dirt late model racer Garrett Smith is set to embark upon a busy weekend of racing as he prepares to compete at two different tracks in two different race cars.

The Georgia native will start his weekend on Feb. 27 by competing at South Carolina’s Modoc Raceway, where he’ll battle some of dirt super late model racing’s top stars during the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series finale.

“We’ve been competitive every time we’ve gone super late model racing so far,” said Smith, who made his super late model debut with the series late last year. “There is going to be a lot of competition at Modoc and I can’t think of a better way to learn and get better than to go up against the best in the business.



“If we can go out there and be competitive, then we’ll have a shot to win at the end of the race. You can’t ask for anything more than that.”

Following the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series event at Modoc, Smith will shift gears and head south to Georgia’s Lavonia Speedway on Feb. 28 to compete during the Southeastern Late Model portion of the Georgia Spring Natty at the three-eighths-mile clay oval.

“You can never turn enough laps in these cars, so when we realized that Lavonia was running the night after the race at Modoc we decided to do two races in one weekend,” Smith said. “It’ll make for a long weekend and I probably won’t get a lot of sleep, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Learn more about Garrett Smith and follow his racing activities by liking his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ Garrettsmithperformance or by following him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/garrett_ smith10

MPM PR