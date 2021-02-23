Vance & Hines Announced as Presenting Sponsor of AFT Production Twins

Tuesday, Feb 23 19
Progressive American Flat Track and Vance & Hines proudly announced today an expanded support program for riders in AFT’s Production Twins Class. Vance & Hines will take the role of presenting sponsor and will significantly increase its contingency payments in what will now be branded AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines.
 
With the combined efforts of Harley-Davidson and Vance & Hines, competitors riding an XG750R in the AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines class are now eligible for their piece of a $7,125 per-race contingency package, tallying an impressive $138,625 in total awards for 2021.
 
Total combined per-race contingency payout for eligible riders of the XG750R is as follows:
 
  • 1st - $4,000
  • 2nd - $1,500
  • 3rd - $1,025
  • 4th - $350
  • 5th - $200
 
In addition to the per-race contingency payout, the combined championship bonus that is available for XG750R riders now totals $17,500 for the 2021 AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines season.
 
“This partnership creates an even deeper connection for Vance & Hines with both Harley-Davidson and AFT,” said Vance & Hines President Mike Kennedy. “Most importantly, it’s an expansion of our support for Production Twins class riders. We’ll be at every race with technical support and are happy that this program helps riders meet the financial demands of racing.”
 
“The AFT Production Twins class has developed rapidly over the last two seasons and Vance & Hines have been a major factor in that growth,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. "Their commitment to the class and riders competing on Harley-Davidson XG750Rs is welcomed and we are looking forward to an exciting season of racing in AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines!”
 
To qualify for the full amount of available Harley-Davidson and Vance & Hines contingency awards, riders must compete aboard a Harley-Davidson XG750R, run an eligible Vance & Hines exhaust system, a Vance & Hines decal on their race bike and have a Vance & Hines patch on their racing leathers. Complete details about the three contingency packages will be posted to the AMA Pro Racing website and distributed to competitors.
 
The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule.
 
For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.
 
To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.
