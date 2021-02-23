Progressive AFT and Whelen Engineering Renew Official Partnership

Tuesday, Feb 23 16
Progressive AFT and Whelen Engineering Renew Official Partnership
Progressive American Flat Track announced today that Whelen Engineering will serve as the Official Safety Lights of Progressive AFT for a fifth consecutive season in 2021.
 
In that capacity, Whelen will continue to deploy its superior safety light technology at all series’ events. As part of its original agreement with Progressive American Flat Track, Whelen developed a next-generation start-line solution specifically for the series to signal the opening of each race. That same forward-thinking partnership also extended to the LED lighting technology outfitted on Progressive AFT’s safety and operational vehicles.
 
“Whelen’s dedication to enhancing safety on the racetrack is very much aligned with what is most important to us here at Progressive AFT," said Kevin Crowther, Chief Competition Officer of Progressive AFT. "We are proud to continue this integral partnership and would like to thank them for their invaluable contribution to the sport.”
 
Founded in 1952 by George W. Whelen in his garage in Deep River, Connecticut, Whelen designs, manufactures, and assembles all of its industry-leading products in the United States. Globally renowned for its innovative lighting and warning systems for the automotive, aviation, industrial and public safety sectors, Whelen Engineering also boasts a long history of involvement in elite-level motorsports.
 
“Whelen is thrilled to be part of the Progressive American Flat Track for the fifth consecutive year," said Peter Tiezzi, GM of Motorsports at Whelen. "We can’t wait for the season to begin."
 
For more information on Whelen visit http://www.whelen.com.
 
The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule.
 
For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.
 
To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

