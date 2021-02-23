KW automotive outfits 1,914 hp Rimac C_Two electric hypercar

KW automotive, the suspension manufacturer, has been a development partner and supplier for selected limited edition models in the automotive industry for years. Croatian electric hypercar manufacturer Rimac Automobili also relies on the expertise of KW automotive. The Rimac C_Two is much more than a hypercar; it’s an electric GT hypercar that needs to be comfortable during long journeys and deliver high performance on various racetracks. The Rimac C_Two can accelerate from 0 to 300 km/h in just 11.6 seconds. The requirements placed on the suspension are accordingly high. After years of development work, the Rimac C_Two is in the final phase of fine-tuning the fully KW suspension. More at www.rimac-automobili.com and www.kwsuspensions.net In collaboration with KW automotive, the handling and driving dynamics of the Rimac C_Two were fine-tuned using KW’s specialized equipment, on numerous demanding racetracks around the world, even before the electric sports car has done any driving. In reproducible conditions, KW tested its shocks with adaptive damper control for the Rimac C_Two on the 7-Poster Rig specialized in Vertical Dynamics for chassis dynamic data analytics in Fichtenberg, Germany. Development of such a complex and unique vehicle requires multiple tuning sessions and changes to reach the highest possible refinement in terms of vehicle comfort, performance but also noise and vibration cancelation. As Rimac Automobili get closer to series production, the refinement is getting more and more detailed and demanding.