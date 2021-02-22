Mia Chapman Opens 2021 Season at Parker 250 With New Look

Just over a year ago, Parker was also the site of Chapman’s first event as a desert racer, as she made the switch from short course racing into the more endurance-oriented form of off-road racing. On a grueling course that knocked out dozens of top UTV competitors, Chapman didn’t just keep all four tires on the trails, she scored a lead lap, 20th place finish in the process—an impressive result for a first-timer at one of the toughest races on the Best in the Desert schedule.
“Making my debut in Parker was an incredible experience,” said Chapman. “We learned a lot, and even though I lost all-wheel drive on the final lap, it was a good example of what it takes to finish these races in spite of the challenges that come up. You have to be patient with a race like this, and I know that there’s a good finish in store for us if we can do that again this year!”
For more information on Mia Chapman and her off-road racing career, visit www.miachapman.com
