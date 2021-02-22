Mia Chapman Opens 2021 Season at Parker 250 With New Look

Monday, Feb 22 18
Professional off-road racer and Red Bull athlete Mia Chapman returns to action in Arizona this weekend, kicking off her second season in the desert with a trip to the 2021 Parker 250. She’ll take the new-look #1937 Polaris RZR to the line second in the UTV Production class, looking to stay out front of a stacked field with well over 30 cars on the entry list.
 
“I can’t wait to get back to racing this weekend in Parker,” said Chapman. “Last year, it’s where we made my switch to desert racing official, and we came out of it with a good finish and plenty of confidence. I’ve learned so much over the past year, and now it’s time to put it all back into action.”
 
Just over a year ago, Parker was also the site of Chapman’s first event as a desert racer, as she made the switch from short course racing into the more endurance-oriented form of off-road racing. On a grueling course that knocked out dozens of top UTV competitors, Chapman didn’t just keep all four tires on the trails, she scored a lead lap, 20th place finish in the process—an impressive result for a first-timer at one of the toughest races on the Best in the Desert schedule.
 
“Making my debut in Parker was an incredible experience,” said Chapman. “We learned a lot, and even though I lost all-wheel drive on the final lap, it was a good example of what it takes to finish these races in spite of the challenges that come up. You have to be patient with a race like this, and I know that there’s a good finish in store for us if we can do that again this year!”
 
Mia Chapman is supported by Red Bull, R-N-R Steel, Yokohama, Kicker Performance Audio, Walker Evans Racing, Vision Wheel, Rigid Industries, Jim Beaver’s Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Action Sports Canopies, Muzzys, Sparco, DynoJet, AiM Sports, Xtreme Racing Fabrication, and Rugged Radios. For more information on Mia Chapman and her off-road racing career, visit www.miachapman.com or follow Mia on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
