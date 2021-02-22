James Roe Signs with Turn 3 Motorsport for 2021 Indy Pro 2000 Championship

Irish race car driver James Roe has signed with Turn 3 Motorsport for the 2021 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, securing the first seat in the program for the upcoming season. Roe, the winner of the 2019 Motorsport Ireland Young Driver of the Year Award, will join the Road to Indy ladder after making his mark in the Formula Regional Americas series over the past two years achieving a win, several top five finishes, and two team championships.



In 2018, Roe won the F2000 Vice Championship and Rookie of the Year honors after a season of fantastic results including three wins and seven podiums at six different tracks. He also competed with the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship series at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway finishing fifth in Race 2 of the Indianapolis Grand Prix, the highest finishing rookie of the race. Before coming to the U.S.A., Roe enjoyed an excellent single seater career as a consistent frontrunner achieving lap records, wins, and podium finishes in the Ginetta Junior and Formula Ford 1600 series in Europe.



“I am extremely excited to be joining Turn 3 Motorsport for the 2021 Indy Pro 2000 season,” said Roe. “To be making my move into the Road to Indy and supporting the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with an Irish-owned team here in the U.S.A. is really special. After testing with the team over the winter and spending quite a lot of time at their shop in Chicago, it became very clear to me that the right personnel, knowledge, and level of experience is in place within the team to give myself and my partners the best opportunity to succeed.”



“Joining the team was a very easy decision for me to make,” continued Roe. “There is no doubt that this year is going to be extremely competitive as the level of competition is always very high on the Road to Indy. Competing on ovals and street courses will be a new experience for me as well, and I’m excited for that challenge. I have every bit of confidence in our package and believe we as a team have what it takes to be at the right end of the grid.”



Partnering with Roe for the 2021 season is returning sponsor Topcon Positioning Group, an industry leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial, and agriculture markets. Topcon paving technologies were recently used to resurface the world renowned Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom, the Singapore Grand Prix track, and Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch in Las Vegas.



“It is an honor to be making the next step in my career with Topcon on board once again,” continued Roe. “To be moving onto the INDYCAR scene with Topcon is something we are all very proud of, and I am sure we will see the benefits of Topcon technology within the team throughout the year.”