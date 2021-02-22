NWES announces date shift for Valencia and Vallelunga events

In consideration of the ongoing restrictions adopted in Europe to contrast the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series organization and its track partners announced today that the 2021 season opener in Valencia, Spain will be postponed to May 14-16. 

Consequently, the NASCAR GP Italy, initially scheduled for May 14-16, will move to the fall of 2021. The new date of the American Festival Of Rome at Vallelunga will be confirmed in due course.

The decision aims at allowing the events to be held in the best and safest possible conditions, with the hope to be able to welcome fans back to the track to enjoy the start of the EuroNASCAR season.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation in Europe and are fully engaged to take the best decisions for our fans, partners and competitors,” said NWES President CEO Jerome Galpin “We all hope the situation will get better in the coming months and think that pushing the EuroNASCAR season opener few weeks later can allow us to welcome fans at the racetracks and offer to everyone involved a great American Show in the pure tradition of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. We look forward to seeing you soon, Pure Racing fans!”

The other events of the season are moving forward as previously announced. Tickets are on sale for the NASCAR GPs at Autodrom Most (June 18-20), Brands Hatch (July 3-4) and Circuit Zolder (October 08-10).

REVISED 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Season
 

May 14-16 NASCAR GP Spain Circuit Ricardo Tormo
June 18-20 NASCAR GP Czech Republic    Autodrom Most
July 02-04 NASCAR GP UK Brands Hatch
July 16-18 NASCAR GP Germany Hockenheimring
September 17-19    NASCAR GP Croatia Automotodrom Grobnik
October 08-10 NASCAR GP Belgium  Circuit Zolder 
TBC NASCAR GP Italy

Autodromo di Vallelunga 

NWES PR

