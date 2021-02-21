Justin Sanders Sweeps ASCS Southwest At Central Arizona Speedway

Making a late-race charge to keep his Saturday perfect, California’s Justin Sanders wheeled the Bob Ream owned No. 8 to victory with the ASCS Southwest Region at Central Arizona Speedway.

Justin’s second trip to Victory Lane with the Arizona-based tour, the first 19 laps saw the field chasing New Mexico’s Wes Wofford. Riding third the opening 11 circuits to the No. 115, Nick Parker's misfortune was Sanders advantage. Working through mid-race cautions, the No. 8 shot to the lead on Lap 20 and proceeded to gap the field by 3.678-seconds.

Wes Wofford held on for second with JT Imperial making a nice run from eighth to complete the podium. Lorne Wofford was fourth with Alex Pettas in fifth from tenth.

Following from 11th was Charles Davis, Jr. with Royal Jones in pursuit. Eric Wilkins from 17th made it to eighth with Mike Woodruff from 21st in ninth. Tuesday Calderwood crossed tenth.

Heat Races paid $25 to win courtesy of Ron Gilson with cash going to Jayme Barnes, Justin Sanders, and Nick Parker. The Race Shack handed out gift certificates to the drivers who crossed last in each Heat Race as well.

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest Region

Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, Ariz.)

Saturday, February 20, 2021

Car Count: 21

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Jayme Barnes[2]; 2. 116-Vance Wofford[1]; 3. 01-Royal Jones[3]; 4. 47-Charles Davis Jr[5]; 5. 12-Jesse Stone[6]; 6. 44-Eric Wilkins[4]; 7. 29-Cody Sickles[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Justin Sanders[2]; 2. 19-Wes Wofford[6]; 3. 18-Lorne Wofford[4]; 4. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[3]; 5. 8AZ-Jordan Stetson[5]; 6. 6-Logan Calderwood[1]; 7. 71H-Robert Horsely[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 115-Nick Parker[1]; 2. 2B-Billy Chester III[4]; 3. 2-Alex Pettas[2]; 4. 75-JT Imperial[6]; 5. 3V-Jim Vanzant[3]; 6. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[7]; 7. 83-Mike Woodruff[5]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 8-Justin Sanders[4]; 2. 19-Wes Wofford[1]; 3. 75-JT Imperial[8]; 4. 18-Lorne Wofford[5]; 5. 2-Alex Pettas[10]; 6. 47-Charles Davis Jr[11]; 7. 01-Royal Jones[9]; 8. 44-Eric Wilkins[17]; 9. 83-Mike Woodruff[21]; 10. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[15]; 11. 3V-Jim Vanzant[16]; 12. 71H-Robert Horsely[19]; 13. 115-Nick Parker[2]; 14. 57-Jayme Barnes[3]; 15. 6-Logan Calderwood[20]; 16. 12-Jesse Stone[13]; 17. 2B-Billy Chester III[7]; 18. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[12]; 19. 29-Cody Sickles[18]; 20. 8AZ-Jordan Stetson[14]; 21. 116-Vance Wofford[6]