Bobby Labonte Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser Becomes Roubaix-Style Charity Bike Ride at Bowman Gray Stadium

Racing News
Thursday, Feb 18 28
Bobby Labonte Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser Becomes Roubaix-Style Charity Bike Ride at Bowman Gray Stadium
 In an exciting move that will bring fans of cycling and motorsports together, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte will be hosting the 2021 Labonte Roubaix at Bowman Gray Stadium this year, for the first time. The charity bike ride is scheduled for August 21, 2021, and it’s set to become the only cycling event in the South where riders finish by taking a lap on a racetrack.
 
The annual Bobby Labonte Foundation charity bike ride began in 2011, with the goal of supporting children and families in the Triad area by supplying grants to local charities. After a hiatus due to COVID-19 in 2020, the ride is moving from High Point, N.C. to Winston-Salem’s storied racetrack, where participants will be able to start and finish their ride on the famed Bowman Gray Stadium racetrack.
 
“Hosting my foundation’s annual charity bike ride at Bowman Gray Stadium is a natural fit for us, and such an exciting one, too,” said Labonte. “I drove in my first modified race there in 2019 and couldn’t wait to return. Now, we get to welcome a new community to our effort, and we know both casual and serious cyclists will really enjoy the Roubaix-style finishing lap we have planned.”
 
“We are proud to work with Bobby on this charity event to help raise money for children and families in our area,” said Gray Garrison, Bowman Gray Stadium promoter. “He is a legend and a true champion. Bringing the cyclists here to Bowman Gray will be fun for our drivers and race fans, and we are working on plans to make sure the cyclists have a great experience, too.”
 
Sponsorships are available now at varying levels and the grant application period will open this week. To be eligible, non-profit organizations must be based in Davidson, Randolph, Guilford or Forsyth counties and be seeking grant funding for programs or other efforts designed to empower parents and families to build strong foundations for children’s future success.
 
In 2019, High Point LEAP, Millis Regional Health Education Center, and Ready for School, Ready for Life, shared more than $50,000 in grant money. Special awards were also presented to the High Point Boys & Girls Club and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.
 
A silent auction, with a thrilling, big-ticket item to be announced at a later date, will also be held to help fund this year’s charitable grants.
 
 
 
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Progressive AFT and E3 Spark Plugs Renew Partnership for 2021
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top