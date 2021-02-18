Bobby Labonte Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser Becomes Roubaix-Style Charity Bike Ride at Bowman Gray Stadium

In an exciting move that will bring fans of cycling and motorsports together, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte will be hosting the 2021 Labonte Roubaix at Bowman Gray Stadium this year, for the first time. The charity bike ride is scheduled for August 21, 2021, and it’s set to become the only cycling event in the South where riders finish by taking a lap on a racetrack.

The annual Bobby Labonte Foundation charity bike ride began in 2011, with the goal of supporting children and families in the Triad area by supplying grants to local charities. After a hiatus due to COVID-19 in 2020, the ride is moving from High Point, N.C. to Winston-Salem’s storied racetrack, where participants will be able to start and finish their ride on the famed Bowman Gray Stadium racetrack.