Progressive AFT and E3 Spark Plugs Renew Partnership for 2021

Progressive American Flat Track and E3 Spark Plugs are pleased to announce a renewal of their long-standing agreement that will see the brand continue as the series’ Official Spark Plug in 2021.

E3’s patented, race-proven DiamondFIRE technology makes it a natural partner for the world’s most prestigious and challenging dirt track motorcycle racing series. Its edge-to-edge electrode design gets the flame to the piston as quickly and efficiently as possible, delivering the spark directly toward the air-fuel mixture inside the engine’s combustion chamber. The result is a maximized burn, increased performance, and reduced emissions.

“We are delighted to continue the partnership between Progressive AFT and E3 Spark Plugs,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive American Flat Track. “E3 joined our community of partners in 2017 and are have become one of the longest-serving supporters of America’s Original Extreme Sport.”

An industry leader, E3 Spark Plugs offers a complete line of products for numerous applications, including motorcycles, automobiles, racing, powersports, lawn and garden, and natural gas. As Official Spark Plug of Progressive AFT, E3 will again feature prominently during this season’s NBCSN broadcasts.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with the Progressive American Flat Track series as the official spark plug,” said Steve Joiner, VP of Sales & Marketing for E3 Spark Plugs. “AFT reaches a great market for our power sports and other spark plug categories with our propriety DiamondFIRE Technology that provides more power and better fuel efficiency. We look forward to a great season in the original extreme sport”

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information about E3 spark plugs, including performance and emissions test results, or where-to-buy, visit www.e3sparkplugs.com

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com