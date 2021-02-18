Cometic Gasket, Inc. Continues As Official Gasket of Progressive AFT

Progressive American Flat Track announced today that Cometic Gasket, Inc., will serve as the Official Gasket of Progressive American Flat Track for a seventh successive season.

A worldwide leader in gaskets and engine-sealing solutions, Cometic is a proven performer under pressure. Since 1989, Cometic has been deeply involved in motorsports, excelling in a number of the most challenging series in existence, including Progressive AFT, GNCC, and NASCAR.

“Progressive American Flat Track and a good number of our competitors enjoy support from Cometic Gasket,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. "Cometic’s gasket applications are a high-quality product and a much-valued component of engine preparation in our race paddock.”

Originally operating out of a 1,500 square-foot facility, Cometic has grown into a global power over the past three decades. While still a wholly-owned and -operated family business, Cometic is now housed in a 70,000 square-foot, leading edge R&D and manufacturing center in northeast Ohio. There, Cometic combines advanced materials and proprietary manufacturing processes to ensure superior performance across a wide range of engine sizes and types.

“American Flat Track is the pinnacle of flat-track motorcycle racing around the world and Cometic is eager to renew our partnership,” said Bob Gorman, Founder and CEO of Cometic Gasket, Inc. “Cometic has supported American Flat Track as a series, its riders and much of the paddock for many years. We pride ourselves in building a gasket that not only performs in the most demanding environments but provides a performance advantage that our customers can rely on. There’s no doubt that American Flat Track is the perfect proving ground for gasket technology. We can’t wait to see the green flag wave on a new season.”

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com