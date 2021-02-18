SuperSport to show ABB FIA Formula E World Championship live in more than 50 countries across Africa

Formula E and SuperSport have today announced a new, multi-year partnership to show the all-electric racing series live in more than 50 African territories.

Formula E will debut on SuperSport’s Motorsport Channel on February 26 & 27 as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship lights up the streets of Diriyah with a double-header in the dark to kick off the season.

SuperSport will cover all of the races scheduled on the Season 7 calendar. Fans will be able to watch each race and qualifying session live across SuperSport’s channels, app and website.

Each Formula E race broadcast by SuperSport will also be available on demand through the app or website. SuperSport’s Blitz news channel will also offer season-long reporting and editorial content.

Growing Formula E’s fanbase in Africa remains important to the sport, building on the momentum of four consecutive races in Marrakesh since Season 3 (2016/17).