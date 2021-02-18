Indian Motorcycle Racing Announces Factory Team & Contingency Program for 2021 Progressive AFT Season

Indian Motorcycle Racing, the reigning four-time Manufacturer’s Champion, today announced its 2021 Progressive American Flat Track race team and privateer contingency program. Reigning Mission SuperTwins Champion Briar Bauman, along with Progressive AFT Champion Jared Mees will return to the track and battle for yet another championship as the 2021 Indian Wrecking Crew. In addition, fellow Progressive AFT Champion Bryan Smith and Mission SuperTwins rider Bronson Bauman will join Indian Motorcycle Racing as factory-backed privateers. Indian Motorcycle Racing has also committed over $266,000 in privateer contingency for the 2021 Progressive AFT Mission SuperTwins season.

The two-man Wrecking Crew of Briar and Mees, which together combine for the last four championships, return in 2021 with its presenting sponsor, Progressive Motorcycle Insurance. The team will continue to be backed by S&S Cycle, Indian Motorcycle Oil, Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties, Alpinestars and Bell Helmets. Briar will receive additional support from J&P Cycles, while Mees will continue with support from Rogers Racing and additional sponsors.

“2020 brought its breadth of challenges for everyone, but watching Briar and Jared stay on top of their game and compete race in and race out was really a testament of their work ethic, dedication and drive to be the greatest,” said Gary Gray, Vice President – Racing, Technology & Service for Indian Motorcycle. “For 2021, we’re excited to get back on the track, support Bryan and Bronson as factory-backed privateers, while committing a season-long contingency for our privateers.”

As former members of the Indian Wrecking Crew, both Smith and Bronson will compete in 2021 as factory-backed privateers. Smith will be riding for Crosley/Howerton Motorsports and will have his own unique chassis built around the Indian FTR750 motor. Bronson will pilot his same factory FTR750 race bike in partnership with Indian Motorcycle of Oklahoma City.

In support of its privateers, Indian Motorcycle Racing has committed over $266,000 in contingency, including $14,225 per race and a $25,000 championship bonus. The 2021 contingency structure breaks down by the following:

Championship - $25,000

1 st - $7,500

- $7,500 2 nd - $2,500

- $2,500 3 rd - $1,500

- $1,500 4 th - $1,000

- $1,000 5 th - $750

- $750 6 th - $350

- $350 7 th - $250

- $250 8 th - $150

- $150 9 th - $125

- $125 10th - $100

To be eligible for contingency payouts, riders must run an Indian FTR750 at all races the team participates in for the 2021 Progressive AFT Mission SuperTwins season. The bike must maintain the original red, white and black paint scheme on the tank panels and include the full “Indian Scout” logo across both sides. Additional logos on the bike are acceptable but must be pre-approved by Indian Motorcycle Racing. Privateers must also wear three Indian Motorcycle patches, including one on the upper chest on either the left or right side, as well as one on both shoulders.