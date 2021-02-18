New Year, No Limits for Jim Beaver in 2021

The move from Trophy Truck racing into UTV competition has paid plenty of dividends for professional off-road racer, TV host, and General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered by Polaris RZR host Jim Beaver over the past few years. From the creation of the Polaris RZR Star Car to the development of a highly competitive and reliable platform, the rise of Beaver’s race program has only been matched by the growth of the JB15 media empire.

For 2021, that growth kicks into an even higher gear with a new car and the full-time move into UTV Unlimited competition, starting with this weekend’s Parker 250 in his hometown of Parker, Arizona.

“Hands down, 2021 is going to be one of the biggest years of my racing career,” said Beaver. “We’re stepping into a new car with a proven history of winning, and taking the fight into a brand new class with UTV Unlimited. We’re only going for one thing this year, and that’s the top step of the podium. I can’t wait to get my race program kicked off this weekend with my hometown Parker 250, and I’m hoping that the winner’s trophy won’t have far to travel from the podium to our race shop!”