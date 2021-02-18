New Year, No Limits for Jim Beaver in 2021

This offseason, Beaver purchased Polaris RZR teammate Mitch Guthrie Jr.’s former ride, a Polaris RZR nicknamed “Mona Lisa” that has proven one of the fastest and most reliable cars in the desert over the past two years. With multiple major wins and podiums in its logbook as well as a championship, Beaver and his team will be working with a car that threatens to win any race it runs. The team converted the car from its former UTV Turbo spec to compete in the Unlimited division in the winter, and Beaver has already logged multiple test days in the rechristened #2915 machine in preparation for the year.
Last year’s Parker 250 was a battle of attrition, as Beaver overcame a belt issue in his former car to persevere through a rough course that took out a number of top competitors. In spite of the early repair, the team rebounded to finish just outside of the top 20 in the always deep UTV Turbo field for the first race of the 2021 Best in the Desert season.
