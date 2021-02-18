Michael Waltrip Joins SRX Driver Lineup

Two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip is the latest racecar driver to join the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), a six-race short-track series airing this summer on Saturday nights in primetime on CBS.

SRX features sprint races with drivers from a variety of motorsports backgrounds competing in identically prepared racecars on a variety of tracks, including pavement and dirt. Waltrip joins a star-studded SRX lineup that already includes Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti and Helio Castroneves.

“This is an awesome opportunity and I’m genuinely excited to get back in a racecar,” said Waltrip, who owns 17 victories across NASCAR’s top-three national touring series, including the NASCAR All-Star Race. “I still love racing and I still want to compete. SRX is a great platform and all of us want to win. We might have gray hair and maybe even no hair, but when we put that helmet on and go race, the desire and talent is still there. You want to see a show? We’re gonna put on a show.”

SRX debuts June 12 at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway. After Stafford, SRX visits back-to-back dirt tracks – Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on June 19 and Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on June 26. SRX returns to pavement July 3 at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis and then ventures north to Slinger (Wis.) Speedway on July 10. SRX’s inaugural season culminates July 17 at the iconic Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway.

Four of Waltrip’s NASCAR wins came at short tracks, including Lucas Oil Raceway, where the Owensboro, Kentucky-native won a NASCAR Xfinity Series race in 1989.

“We all come from a short-track background. I mean, that’s where it all starts,” Waltrip said. “Aero doesn’t matter. You’ve got more horsepower than you can put to the ground. It’s all about what you do behind the wheel. As a driver, that’s all you want.”

In addition to its linear broadcast, CBS Sports’ coverage will be streamed live via its CBS All Access subscription service.

SRX PR