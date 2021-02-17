Plenty Of Excitement Heading Into Next Week’s Five Flags Speedway Opener ARCA, Pure Stocks, & Vores Compacts Set For February 27th

After an unprecedented Snowball Derby in December, Five Flags Speedway officials have had two months to prepare for next weekend’s season opener. The Saturday, February 27th event will feature ARCA Menards Series East, the Vores Compact Touring Series, and the Lloyd’s Glass Pure Stocks.

For ARCA Menards Series fans, two events have already thrilled attendees during the month of February with the East opener in New Smyrna Beach and the National opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The New Smyrna Speedway opener ended with a three wide finish for the win with Max Gutierrez taking his first career ARCA victory. Sammy Smith and Taylor Gray came across the stripe just inches behind, making it one of the closest finishes in ARCA history. All three drivers will again be racing for victory in the Pensacola 200 presented by Inspectra Thermal Solutions.

The first event of the season featured a strong crop of young drivers trying to make their way to the top levels of NASCAR. Over half the field was comprised of teenage drivers, however, one would not know by watching the race which saw just a few yellows and plenty of action throughout the field.

The Vores Compact Touring Series powered by Mercer County Electric will be making its first ever trip to the famed Pensacola, FL track. The Bash @ The Beach, presented by Pest Doctor, is expected to see a strong field in upwards of 40 cars compete in their 2021 season opener. The tour was originally set to make their first appearance at the track in March of 2020 but the pandemic nixed those plans.

Rounding out the action packed schedule will be the Lloyd’s Glass Pure Stocks, a staple division at the track. Track champion Daryl McDonald, III was victorious in December, the last time the Pure Stocks were on track. 21 cars took the green flag that night.

The ARCA weekend will begin with practice for the Vore’s Compact Touring Series and Pure Stocks on Friday, February 26 with practice, qualifying, and feature action set for Saturday, February 27 for all three classes. The headlining event will be the Pensacola 200 for ARCA Menards Series East, which put on a great show at the October event in 2020.

Next Saturday’s action will begin with practice at 12:15, ARCA General Tire pole qualifying at 2:30, Vores and Pure Stock features starting at 3:00, with the green scheduled to drop on the Pensacola 200 presented by Inspectra Thermal Solutions just after 5:00 PM.

Those wanting to reserve their seats or camping in advance may do so by calling 850-941-4343. Tickets will also be available at the gate on raceday.

The event is a promotion of Five Flags Speedway and Track Enterprises. For more details, visit fiveflagsspeedway.com and trackenterprises.com.

