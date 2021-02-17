Igloo and NASCAR welcom 2021 season with special edition Playmate Coolers

Today, Igloo and NASCAR® announced the debut of five NASCAR-branded Playmate coolers. Featuring custom artwork inspired by drivers, cars and Daytona International Speedway — launching with the DAYTONA 500 and the start of the 2021 season — this special-edition Playmate series licensed by NASCAR is available on February 14 at igloocoolers.com/nascar.

“Teaming up with NASCAR has been the ride of a lifetime,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “Seeing thousands of our coolers used at tailgating events of every race tells us our fans are NASCAR fans, which makes it so exciting to give them a product they will love! With a variety of NASCAR-centric designs, we know these Playmates will get off to a fast start, especially with the much-anticipated DAYTONA 500.”

Designed with true NASCAR fans in mind, each of the five new Playmate Pal coolers — with capacity for up to nine 12-ounce cans — features custom artwork on the classic tent top. The starting lineup includes: The NASCAR Stock Car Evolution Playmate Pal which depicts the iconic NASCAR logo and how racing vehicles have changed over the years; the NASCAR Daytona International Speedway Playmate Pal that pays tribute to the legendary track that has hosted the season-opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series since 1982; and the Driver Series of Playmate Pal coolers inspired by the fire suits (complete with sponsor logos, car number and signature) worn by champion drivers Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick.

All five Playmate Pal coolers within this special-edition collection licensed by NASCAR are available on February 14 for $39.99 each, while supplies last.