Yamaha Returns as Official Progressive AFT Partner for 2021

Progressive American Flat Track is proud to confirm that Yamaha Motor Corp. will return as an Official OEM Partner for the upcoming 2021 season.

Yamaha is well positioned to enjoy a powerful Progressive AFT campaign in ‘21 with potential race winners and title contenders up and down the card. Fans can certainly anticipate multiple visits to the podium by members of the "bLU cRU" from all three classes of Progressive AFT.

Yamaha is fully prepared to back up those big expectations in dollar bills, increasing its contingency offering to nearly a half-million dollars this season. With a combined $472,000 available across all three classes, Yamaha-mounted Progressive AFT athletes will be angling to capture a substantial bounty in their quest for checkered flags and championship rings this season.

Additionally, Yamaha will serve as the entitlement sponsor for its home race, the Yamaha Atlanta Super TT at Atlanta Motorsport Speedway, on May 1, 2021.

“We are very pleased to have Yamaha Motor partner again in 2021 with Progressive American Flat Track,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. "Yamaha’s commitment to the sport, with nearly $500,000 available in contingency awards, and their factory support for competitors in all three Progressive AFT classes, reinforces their passion for flat track racing. Even since the days of Kenny Roberts, Yamaha has been synonymous with competing at the highest level in America’s Original Extreme Sport!”

“We’re excited to be back as an AFT sponsor partner and are very much looking forward to going racing in 2021,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha Motorsports Marketing Manager. “With championship-caliber riders throwing legs over both the YZ450F and MT-07 again this season, look for Yamaha-mounted racers to be in the mix for race wins at each round in the hopes of taking home the title at year-end."

