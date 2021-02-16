BMC Racing Backs Davis Fisher in 2021 Mission SuperTwins Class

Beaverton Motor Cycle Racing will be the title sponsor for No. 67 Davis Fisher in the 2021 Progressive American Flat Track Mission® SuperTwins class.

Bob Lanphere Jr., president of the Lanphere Auto Group, made the announcement.

“This decision shows the commitment BMC Racing continues to have in many areas of motorcycle racing,” said Lanphere Jr. “We are proud to be associated with Davis and to provide title sponsorship as he competes in AFT’s premier class.”

Bob Lanphere’s Beaverton Motorcycles opened in 1964, and BMC Racing has supported Fisher’s racing for 14 years. The Lanphere Auto Group owns a number of car and motorcycle dealerships throughout the Pacific Northwest.

BriggsAuto.com backed Fisher’s AFT SuperTwins program in 2020.

“When I received a phone call from Briggs Auto saying they were going to sit out this year,” said Fisher, “I wasn’t sure if I would be able to put something together in time for the first round of the series, the March 12 Volusia Half-Mile at Volusia Speedway Park.

“I am grateful that BMC Racing has stepped up its support. Bob’s dad owned the shop before Bob Jr. took it over. He has been involved in racing for many years. At one point, he supported 2000 AMA Grand National Champion Joe Kopp, as well as my dad, Rex.”

Fisher, 23, will contest the 17-round Mission SuperTwins championship on Indian Motorcycle FTR750s, the same brand and model of motorcycle that has captured the AFT crown four consecutive seasons.

“I have two FTR750s that I will prep,” said Fisher, “and my dad will fly to the races to crew for me."

The 5-foot-6, 150-pound Fisher finished the 2020 AFT SuperTwins season eighth overall in the championship points standings, with seven top-10 placings. His best finishes were a pair of fifths at the Sept. 5 Springfield Mile I and at the Sept. 6 Springfield Mile II in Springfield, Ill.

Fisher also will receive support from Dan Wall of Dick Wall 60, Jerry Stinchfield of Roof Systems of Dallas, Jeff Celorie of Celorie Bros. Trucking, Steve Simon of Allied Motors and Arai Helmets.

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com