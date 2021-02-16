TeamSLR Ready for Trans Am Season Opener at Sebring

As NASCAR gets set to turn left and right this weekend on the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli kicks off its season just two-and-a-half hours south at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway, the track where Trans Am debuted 55 years ago.

Billed as America’s Road-Racing Series, Trans Am proudly pits American muscle in the form of Chevrolet Camaros, Ford Mustangs and Dodge Challengers wheeled by both experienced racers and next-generation talents on some of the most iconic tracks in North America, with venerable Sebring leading the way.

TeamSLR has been a staple of Trans Am since 2016, and the Florida-based team heads into the season opener at the 17-turn, 3.74-mile track with a two-car lineup that will compete for the TA2 championship. Drivers Connor Mosack and Scott Lagasse Jr., will race Camaros, with Mosack in the No. 28 and Lagasse in the No. 92. It will be the first time TeamSLR runs the full TA2 schedule, and Mosack and Lagasse Jr., are each eyeing the title.

“We have a really strong driver lineup this year with a mix of youth and experience,” said Scott Lagasse, Sr., president, TeamSLR. “We’re running the full TA2 schedule with two cars – one for Connor and one for Scotty – and it’ll be the first time we compete for the championship. Trans Am has proven to be a very competitive series and the more you run, the better you are. We’re going all in, not just in regard to running for the title, but also with our driver development program. You’ll see three TeamSLR cars at many Trans Am races this year with some really good, young prospects behind the wheel.”

Mosack is one of those young drivers. The 22-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, attends High Point (N.C.) University and raced late-model stock cars last year for JR Motorsports. He has already made a name for himself in NASCAR’s development divisions, but with road-course racing becoming more and more prominent in NASCAR’s national touring series, Mosack is committed to a full TA2 schedule with TeamSLR after running a handful of races with the organization in 2020.

Lagasse Jr., is TeamSLR’s veteran. The 40-year-old from St. Augustine, Florida, has made more than 115 starts across the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. The two-time ARCA race winner has been competing in TA2 since 2016. Lagasse Jr., owns TeamSLR and is a 2004 graduate of Flagler College.

TeamSLR leverages its Trans Am involvement to highlight its driver development program as well as its car-building capabilities. TeamSLR is the exclusive representative of M1 Racecars, an official TA2 constructor. It builds rolling chassis and complete Camaros, Mustangs and Challengers for Trans Am competition.

“Everyone with TeamSLR and M1 Racecars has worked smart through the winter to build and deliver new cars for our M1 teammates, both in house and from around the country,” Lagasse, Sr., said. “We truly enjoy being able to help competitors make progress in their racing programs. We assist teams with quality cars, set up and tuning, as well as driver optimization. We take a methodical approach and focus on quality over quantity, using our expertise to deliver strong results.”

Connor Mosack, driver No. 28 Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear/Interstate Foam & Supply Chevrolet Camaro:

“During the offseason, I was preparing by staying in shape to make sure I could handle the longer, hotter races during the TA2 season. In addition, I spent a lot of time learning the tracks on the schedule that were new to me. This was primarily focused on Sebring since that’s where our season begins, but the focus will shift to other tracks throughout the year. “Sebring is a challenging track and it has grown on me a lot. I like the character the place has with the various bumps and a lot of on-throttle time, and the high-speed corners give it a good rhythm. It helps to have a lot of laps there in order to learn where the bumps are and what you can get away with to find that last bit of speed. Having a car that turns well and is stable at high speeds is also key. “The level of competition is very high in TA2, with many drivers having years of road-racing experience. The top-five guys, especially, are always going to be tough to beat, no matter what track we go to, so strong finishes definitely have to be earned. “Trans Am racing has been helpful to me in a lot of ways, but most specifically in developing my skills as a road racer. Being mostly an oval guy, road racing does have quite a different approach. Learning this new skill set is key to being a versatile driver who can run up front no matter the car or track. Learning from both Scott Sr., and Scott Jr., has been huge for me. They both have a lifetime of experience that drastically helps my learning curve.”

Scott Lagasse, Jr., driver No. 92 Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App/M1 Racecars/Fields Racing Chevrolet Camaro:

“The offseason has been extremely short for TeamSLR and M1 Racecars as we ramp up to accommodate the demand for chassis as well as interest in our road-race driver performance program. Our group has been at this since November and I’m pretty excited to see the performance of SLR and M1 Racecars during this season and beyond. “Our entire team is excited to get to Sebring and see the results from our hard work through the winter and our recent test there. We’re also looking forward to seeing the positive results show up for all of the M1 competitors we’ve built cars for. “Trans Am is growing and it gets more competitive each year. This will be the first year we run the entire schedule and compete for a championship. Connor Mosack and I plan to run all the races and contend for the title. The level of competition in Trans Am increases each year and it’s one of the best in racing. There are a lot of great competitors and it takes a lot to win each race. “The cars are some of the most fun racecars I’ve driven in my career. You can hustle these cars for the entire race, just like qualifying laps. It’s been a good training tool for me. I’ve seen improvements in my road-racing ability and it’s a great series.”

