TeamSLR Ready for Trans Am Season Opener at Sebring

As NASCAR gets set to turn left and right this weekend on the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli kicks off its season just two-and-a-half hours south at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway, the track where Trans Am debuted 55 years ago.
Billed as America’s Road-Racing Series, Trans Am proudly pits American muscle in the form of Chevrolet Camaros, Ford Mustangs and Dodge Challengers wheeled by both experienced racers and next-generation talents on some of the most iconic tracks in North America, with venerable Sebring leading the way.
TeamSLR has been a staple of Trans Am since 2016, and the Florida-based team heads into the season opener at the 17-turn, 3.74-mile track with a two-car lineup that will compete for the TA2 championship. Drivers Connor Mosack and Scott Lagasse Jr., will race Camaros, with Mosack in the No. 28 and Lagasse in the No. 92. It will be the first time TeamSLR runs the full TA2 schedule, and Mosack and Lagasse Jr., are each eyeing the title.
“We have a really strong driver lineup this year with a mix of youth and experience,” said Scott Lagasse, Sr., president, TeamSLR. “We’re running the full TA2 schedule with two cars – one for Connor and one for Scotty – and it’ll be the first time we compete for the championship. Trans Am has proven to be a very competitive series and the more you run, the better you are. We’re going all in, not just in regard to running for the title, but also with our driver development program. You’ll see three TeamSLR cars at many Trans Am races this year with some really good, young prospects behind the wheel.”
Mosack is one of those young drivers. The 22-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, attends High Point (N.C.) University and raced late-model stock cars last year for JR Motorsports. He has already made a name for himself in NASCAR’s development divisions, but with road-course racing becoming more and more prominent in NASCAR’s national touring series, Mosack is committed to a full TA2 schedule with TeamSLR after running a handful of races with the organization in 2020.
Lagasse Jr., is TeamSLR’s veteran. The 40-year-old from St. Augustine, Florida, has made more than 115 starts across the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. The two-time ARCA race winner has been competing in TA2 since 2016. Lagasse Jr., owns TeamSLR and is a 2004 graduate of Flagler College.
TeamSLR leverages its Trans Am involvement to highlight its driver development program as well as its car-building capabilities. TeamSLR is the exclusive representative of M1 Racecars, an official TA2 constructor. It builds rolling chassis and complete Camaros, Mustangs and Challengers for Trans Am competition.
“Everyone with TeamSLR and M1 Racecars has worked smart through the winter to build and deliver new cars for our M1 teammates, both in house and from around the country,” Lagasse, Sr., said. “We truly enjoy being able to help competitors make progress in their racing programs. We assist teams with quality cars, set up and tuning, as well as driver optimization. We take a methodical approach and focus on quality over quantity, using our expertise to deliver strong results.”
Connor Mosack, driver No. 28 Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear/Interstate Foam & Supply Chevrolet Camaro:
Scott Lagasse, Jr., driver No. 92 Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App/M1 Racecars/Fields Racing Chevrolet Camaro:
About TeamSLR:
TeamSLR competes fulltime in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli in a multifaceted effort that includes dedicated entries in the TA2 division, customer programs, driver coaching and car construction. Its history dates back to 1985 and covers a wide spectrum of motorsports, including NASCAR, IMSA, SCCA, ARCA and ASA. TeamSLR is a family-owned organization run by Scott Lagasse Sr., and Scott Lagasse Jr., The father-and-son duo have combined to win more than 100 races and seven championships across a variety of series and styles of racecars, from paved ovals to road courses to dirt tracks. For more information, please visit www.TeamSLR.com.