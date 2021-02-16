Artistry in Motion: Child’s Livery Design Wins Contest and Rolex 24

For Owen McEachern, the primary focus of late – like many others his age – has been counting the days until he turns 7 on March 1. About the only thing to shift him from that obsession came when the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07 won its class at last month’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.

That’s because the No. 18 entry was sporting a colorful and eye-catching livery inspired by a contest entry submission from the Canadian race fan. Owen’s drawing was selected over other entries from around the world to grace the car for the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener at Daytona International Speedway – and it came home first in the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class.

The young artist wasn’t surprised with the outcome. When asked if he thought the car bearing his design was going to win the Rolex 24, Owen never hesitated in responding, “Yes,” adding, “I was really excited (when it won).”

Owen’s journey to Rolex 24 victory started in March 2020, when his father, Jason McEachern, spotted the contest on IMSA.com. Eager to provide his children with activities during lockdown in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the lifelong IMSA race fan printed the blank template. Owen’s masterpiece featured the three primary colors from the front to back of the car, transitioning from blue to yellow to red.

“I just started coloring,” he said and punctuated the work by adding a lightning bolt to the side of the car “because I liked it.”