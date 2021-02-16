Music City Grand Prix three-day ticket packes go on sale February 23

The Music City Grand Prix announced today that three-day general and reserved ticket packages to the inaugural event taking place this summer will go on sale February 23, 2021. The international festival of speed and sound roars into Nashville August 6-8, 2021 and will be staged on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit around and near the Nissan Stadium campus. In addition to a weekend of NTT INDYCAR SERIES, GT America and Trans AM racing, attendees can look forward to the best Nashville has to offer, including live music performances by top artists, best-in-class food experiences, and entertainment that centers on speed in a way only Music City can serve up.



“We are extremely humbled, and appreciative of the support and enthusiasm we have received locally, nationally, and internationally around our event. We know fans have been eagerly awaiting the chance to purchase tickets for this festival,” said Christian Parker, President of the Music City Grand Prix. “Whether you are a family looking for a fun outing, a music lover, a foodie or a hardcore race enthusiast, there is something for everyone, with a wide variety of affordable pricing options, at the Music City Grand Prix”



On Tuesday, February 23rd at 10 a.m. CST, fans can purchase Music City Grand Prix three-day ticket packages, starting at $119, and festival add-ons at musiccitygp.com/tickets, Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans’ ticket office at 615-565-4650. Options include:

Music City Grand Prix PR