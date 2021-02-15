Progressive AFT and The Cat Rental Store Together Again in 2021

Progressive American Flat Track is pleased to confirm that The Cat® Rental Store will continue as the series’ Official Heavy Equipment Rental Store for a third consecutive season.

Few venues provide a better opportunity for The Cat Rental Store than those found on the Progressive AFT tour, where Caterpillar’s best-in-class earth-moving equipment plays an invaluable role in creating and maintaining the racetracks for the world’s preeminent two-wheeled dirt track racing series.

The 2021 season marks the highly anticipated return of the fabled Peoria TT, located just a few short miles from where Caterpillar was born nearly a century ago. That close relationship is more than merely proximal; the equipment and expert team of Caterpillar’s Edwards Demonstration & Learning Center has come to the rescue on more than one occasion in recent years to provide the superstars of Progressive AFT with a racey surface following heavy rain storms in the area.

“Progressive AFT looks forward to continuing to build this strong partnership with Caterpillar and The Cat Rental Store,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. “Our fans recognize and trust this world-renowned brand and we are proud to use their equipment to provide a safe and entertaining racing experience for our teams and fans.”

Progressive American Flat Track will again call on the expansive network of The Cat Rental Store -- which maintains the largest construction equipment rental fleet in the world -- as it prepares tracks and holds races throughout the United States during the upcoming ‘21 season.

“We look forward to another season partnering with Progressive AFT,” said Steve Brown, Global Marketing & Operations Manager for The Cat Rental Store. “Some of our strongest brand ambassadors are our friends in dirt track racing. We look forward to another exciting racing season and extending the relationship beyond the track.”

For more information on The Cat Rental Store visit CatRentalStore.com

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com