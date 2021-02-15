CG Detroit announces partnership with SVRA

Monday, Feb 15 32
Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH) announced today that CG Detroit is the “Official Graphics Company" of SVRA. The company already has a longstanding partnership with Trans Am, so it is a logical step to expand that into SVRA, the other major PMH motorsports property.

 

"CG Detroit, by the nature of their service, will have tremendous visibility at all our SpeedTour races," said Tony Parella, owner and CEO of both Trans Am and SVRA.  "The haulers for both series are wrapped in beautiful CG Detroit-produced graphics. They know their business, and they know racing."

 

CG Detroit has pioneered creative and innovative marketing solutions in vehicle wraps, wall murals, dimensional signage, custom fabrication, and graphic design for over 30 years. They strive to continually deliver quality products and superior customer service, achieved by exceeding expectations and providing timely, accurate, and professional attention to each contact, building long-term client relationships based on mutual trust and respect.

 

Parella stresses that an important advantage for SVRA is CG Detroit’s authorized 3M distributors from around the country. Through that network the original graphics can be created in Detroit, but made available to customers at a location nearest them.

 

"Trans Am, SVRA, and the entire SpeedTour show are first-rate professional operations," said Jason Weiss, Senior Vice President at CG Detroit. "Everyone at CG Detroit is extremely proud to carry the colors of these two outstanding motorsports properties literally."

 

CG Detroit joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of PMH partners. Among them are Jaguar, Land Rover, Lucas Oil, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Mazda Motorsports, Big Machine Vodka, TireRack.com, RACELOGIC, Mission Foods, Hawk Performance, F.A.S.T., and Marathon Coach. SVRA's nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization's growth strategy. Agreements with powerful brands combine with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and the paddock's high net worth demographic for more partnership attraction. This strategy provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual triple-digit growth since 2012.

 

