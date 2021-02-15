Progressive AFT and Royal Enfield Renew Multifaceted Partnership for 2021

Progressive American Flat Track is pleased to announce it has extended its multifaceted partnership with Royal Enfield North America ahead of the 2021 season.

Royal Enfield is fresh off a stunning inaugural Progressive AFT campaign in 2020, which culminated in Johnny Lewis’ dominating AFT Production Twins victory aboard the Royal Enfield Twins FT at the Progressive AFT Finale at DAYTONA I in October.

“The partnership between Progressive American Flat Track and Royal Enfield sums up everything that’s good about our sport these days,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. ”This famous and historic brand is re-asserting itself for the modern era and we are delighted to assist in showcasing the brand values, the bikes and the people behind it’s recent success. Royal Enfield will be visible in the Fan Zone, helping to evaluate the track, pioneering a new approach to racing with BUILD TRAIN RACE and, importantly, racing in the fast-growing AFT Production Twins class. We are very grateful for their contribution as we grow the sport.”

The oldest global motorcycle brand in continuous production, Royal Enfield is eager to capitalize on its hugely successful Progressive AFT debut in 2021. It returns as an Official OEM Partner and will again bring its fleet of motorcycles to the AFT Fan Zone at select rounds, where fans will have access to official MotoAnatomy X Royal Enfield flat track apparel.

Progressive AFT will also again turn to its beautiful, customized FT 650 track evaluation bike to help assess circuit conditions throughout the season.

RENA is also poised to further grow its BUILD TRAIN RACE program, which highlights, celebrates, and encourages the involvement of women in flat track racing. In 2021, nine women will build and race their own custom INT 650 Twins at this season’s Chicago Half-Mile (5/29), Port Royal Half-Mile (7/24), New York Short Track (8/14), and Charlotte Half-Mile (10/8).

For more information on RENA's BUILD TRAIN RACE program, visit https://buildtrainrace.com/

"We are excited to further our commitment to the American Flat Track community,” said Bree Poland, Lead - Marketing, Americas Region and Global Brand Manager – Continental GT Platform of Royal Enfield. “Last year was a good experience and we can't wait to get back out there to showcase the brand. We are incredibly honored that the BUILD TRAIN RACE program has been invited back, showing strong support for bringing more women into the world of motorsports.”

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information on Progressive American Flat Track visit https://www.americanflattrack.com