'Neale Bayly Rides YouTube' helps to raise money for needy children

Racing News
Monday, Feb 15 49
&#039;Neale Bayly Rides YouTube&#039; helps to raise money for needy children

Debuting this week is a fresh edition of Neale Bayly Rides YouTube, now featuring a new crew behind the lens and in the editing room to enhance the production values of the fun and lively show. 

Bayly is a world-renowned motojournalist, adventurer and moto-philanthropist, who you might recognize from his forays in television, including Neale Bayly Rides: Peru, that aired on Speed TV and MAV TV, now available on YouTube here. He was also featured on the TV show Trippin' On Two Wheels

This latest episode of NBR is the culmination of efforts during the 12 previous shows, retaining the entertainingly wacky observations from Nate Hamlin, proprietor/mechanic from 2Topia Cycles, in his amusing "Get Off My Lawn" segment, as well as the creatively skewed news from Dave “Basil” Collier.

This week's interview is with Florian Neuhauser from RoadRUNNER Motorcycle Tour & Travel, one of the few motorcycle print magazines enduring in America, who shares insights about moto publishing and a heart-tugging story about how he endured the passing of his father in a motorcycle accident. We also get a look at NBR's latest test bike, Triumph's 1200 Scrambler. 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Vance & Hines Announces Sponsorship Program for 2021 AFT Series Valued at Over $70,000 Progressive AFT and Royal Enfield Renew Multifaceted Partnership for 2021 »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top