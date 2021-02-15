Motul Named the “Official Motor Oil” of the Trans Am Series

Motul, a company known around the world for producing high-quality performance motor oils and industrial lubricants, joined the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli in a long-term partnership as the “Official Motor Oil” of the series.
“Like Trans Am, Motul is a brand with such a rich history in motorsports,” said Trans Am Race Company President John Clagett. “Its premium motor oil is an ideal match for the Trans Am competitors.”
The French lubricant company has been a dedicated technical partner in motorsport since the 1950s, representing some of the finest teams and drivers in racing history. The partnership with Trans Am will grow Motul’s global programs that focus on sportscars and road racing.
“Motul is excited to grow its global connection to motorsports with the support of Trans Am,” said Nolan Browning, Brand Manager Motul USA. “With our focus expanding Motul’s product offerings for the classic and Domestic market in North America, this opportunity was a perfect fit.”
Throughout the years, Motul has continued to push new technological development in motorsports, currently supporting teams in international competitions such as: 24 Hours of Le Mans, Best in the Desert, FIA World Endurance Championship, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Super GT, Formula Drift, World of Outlaws, Pikes Peak, Dakar, MotoGP, World Superbike, World MX, FIM Endurance World Championship, IOM TT, among others.
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli kicks off its 2021 season with Motul at Sebring International Raceway as part of the Sebring SpeedTour Feb. 19-21. The event will be live streamed from the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App. (Download App)
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
