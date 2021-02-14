DGR ARCA Menards Series Recap: Daytona International Speedway

Tanner Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Company Ford Fusion Start: 10th Finish: Seventh During the first caution on lap 11, Gray reported his No. 17 Ripper Coffee Company Fusion drove really well and he was trying manage his water temperature.

“We can push, we just need the right person,” Gray relayed to his crew during the lap-29 caution, from the fifth position. Gray inherited the race lead by not pitting during the caution and chose the upper groove on the restart.

During the race break caution, the Ford driver relinquished the lead and brought his Fusion down pit road for fuel-only and a chassis adjustment.

On lap 60, Gray was in the 11th position.

The final caution of the race was displayed with five laps to go while Gray was in the ninth position. With a good-handling Ford Fusion, he stayed out during the caution and restarted from the same position for the green and white checkered finish.

Gray finished seventh in his second ARCA Series start at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.