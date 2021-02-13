ARCA: Corey Heim Wins Lucas Oil 200

The ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway provided a thrilling ARCA Overtime finish on Saturday. The Lucas Oil 200, won by Corey Heim, was extended when Scott Reeves looped it around off turn four with four circuits remaining.

“I gotta give it all to (crew chief) Shannon Rursch … he made the perfect call … executed this race perfect … and hands down dialed in this JBL Toyota Camry.” said Heim after the race.

On Superspeedways in ARCA, overtime consists of a one-lap dash to the checkered unlike two-laps (green-white-checker) in NASCAR. The rule was implemented around two years back.

Lucas Oil 200 pole winner Drew Dollar, also driving a Venturini Motorsports Toyota, finished second.

“I gotta give a lot of props to Drew Dollar (teammate) as he really held me there at the end,” Heim later stated. “I know he’s got a little bit of experience … he just raced the truck race … really trusted him and it payed off.”

Heim, racing for Venturini Motorsports, led 38 laps enroute to his second career ARCA victory. The 18-year-old from Georgia leaves the 2.5-mile oval with 11 top five and 16 top 10 finishes.

Reigning series champion Bret Holmes took home the third position. The driver from Alabama started 15th on the leaderboard and will leave with his 64th top 10.

Ty Gibbs and Kyle Sieg rounded out the top five.

Taking home top 10s were Derrick Lancaster, Tanner Gray, Andrew Jankowiak, Jack Wood and Sean Corr.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series will be at Phoenix Raceway on March 12th.