DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Daytona International Speedway

Tanner Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion Tanner Gray will fill the seat of the No. 17 Fusion at Daytona for the second consecutive year. Gray's younger brother, Taylor, is forced to miss the season opening race due to being under the age of 16 per series rules.

This will mark only the second ARCA Menards Series start at Daytona for the elder Gray. In his only previous start, an oil leak caused his race to prematurely end after running 70 of the 80 scheduled laps.

Gray has 14 career ARCA Menards Series starts between 2019 and 2020 with three top-five and eight top-10 finishes. His best finish of fourth came at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on March 6, 2020.

Ripper Coffee Company will debut as the primary sponsor of the No. 17 in a unique partnership that allows Tanner and his older brother, Bryce, to team up and raise awareness for the newly launched company.

Click here for Gray's career statistics. Gray on Daytona: "Seat time and experience are so important when it comes to superspeedway racing. One of the biggest things I lack is that experience since I have only been able to run Daytona twice in my career. I wanted to run the ARCA race to give myself another opportunity to learn as much as possible. It's really cool to be able to do that with Ripper Coffee Company onboard and hopefully we can be around at the end of 80 laps to contend for the win."