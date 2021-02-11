NASCAR Expands International Reach To Nearly 200 Countries And Territories

When the engines rev for the 63rd running of the DAYTONA 500, more fans than ever across the globe can experience the sights, sounds and action of NASCAR.

NASCAR, along with broadcast agency partner IMG, has made NASCAR content available to nearly 200 countries and territories in over 25 languages for a household reach of over 500 million to start 2021. This reach represents a high-water mark for the sport.

“NASCAR is a strong global brand, and we take great pride in growing the sport to every corner of the world,” said Nick Skipper, NASCAR senior director, media strategy. “It’s a pleasure working with best-in-class partner IMG to deliver NASCAR entertainment to new and existing audiences internationally.”

Live NASCAR races can be seen in some of the largest countries in the world, including China, India, Brazil and Russia. Additionally, live broadcast coverage reaches key markets across the Americas and Europe, such as Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

NASCAR has forged partnerships with some of the biggest broadcasters in the world, including China’s Tencent, Discovery in India, Sweden’s Viasat, TSN in Canada and ESPN in Latin America.

This season marks the second year of NASCAR’s partnership with Tencent, which will air nine NASCAR Cup Series races live, including the DAYTONA 500.

In addition to live racing, the NASCAR International Production group delivers nearly 200 hours of on-demand content to partners annually. During sports’ hiatus at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, NASCAR’s ability to deliver content to international partners allowed them to fill hundreds of hours of programming time. The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, which set records for televised esports viewership, was shown in 160 countries and territories.

NASCAR PR