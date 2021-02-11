Vintco announces partnership with SVRA

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) announced today that Vintco joined its growing business partners list. Vintco is now the “Official Vintage Motorcycle Parts Company” of SVRA.

"It’s great to have Vintco, a company that shares our appreciation of vintage racing machines as a business partner," said Tony Parella, SVRA President and CEO. "Their top executive, Curt Leaverton, races with us regularly. In fact, he won the national champion’s Gold Helmet in his Group 7 1974 Lola T294 at COTA last year."

Vintco helps vintage motorcycle riders keep their bikes going and get back on track. The company focused exclusively on the vintage market at its founding nearly 30 years ago, making connecting rods for Ossa and Bultaco motorcycles. They quickly expanded into manufacturing rods, crankshafts, bearing kits, cylinders, and pistons for all modern dirt bikes. Vintco now has many years of engineering and practical design experience in extremely high-horsepower modern engines. Vintco leverages that expertise in manufacturing components for the vintage market. The company makes a wide range of new, high-quality components to help customers with maintenance or full-restoration projects.

Vintco is headquartered in Indianola, Iowa, where the team rides and tests motorcycles as often as they can. The company is easily followed on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

"I know Vintco is a perfect fit with SVRA, because I am a member and race in their events," said Leaverton. "Whether it’s two wheels or four, we share the same DNA. Our vintage machines truly are works of art – and we don’t want to merely collect them, we want to race them."

Vintco joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA partners. Among them are Jaguar, Land Rover, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Mazda Motorsports, Lucas Oil, Big Machine Vodka, TireRack.com, RACELOGIC, Mission Foods, Hawk Performance, F.A.S.T., and Marathon Coach. SVRA's nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization's growth strategy. Agreements with powerful brands combine with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and the paddock's high net worth demographic for more partnership attraction. This strategy provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual triple-digit growth since 2012.