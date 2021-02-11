DS Automobiles commits to Gen3 era of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

DS Automobiles has today announced that it has committed to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship starting in Season 9.

The sole French manufacturer on the Formula E grid, DS Automobiles has been involved since Season 2, partnering with Chinese racing team TECHEETAH since the start of the Gen2 era in Season 5. Together, the duo has become a formidable force, claiming two consecutive driver and teams’ championships, seven race wins and 15 podiums to date.

DS Automobiles is the only competitor to have produced two different driver champions. French driver and DS E-TENSE ambassador Jean-Eric Vergne took the title in Season 4 and 5. His Portuguese team-mate, Antonio Felix da Costa, is reigning champion. The pair will look to make history once again behind the wheel of the DS E-TENSE FE20 in Season 7 this year.

Formula E enables DS Automobiles to promote its electrification strategy, contributing to it becoming the car manufacturer with the lowest CO2 average emissions in Europe in 2020. The race-to-road technology transfer can also be traced in the fully-electric DS 3 CROSSBACK and the DS 7 CROSSBACK, DS 4 and DS 9 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

The work that Formula E and the FIA have done to shape the Gen3 era focuses on delivering a new generation of progress both as a sport, reaffirming Formula E’s position as the pinnacle of electric racing, and in the future of electric mobility. Gen3 will bring performance and efficiency benefits including more powerful, lighter cars, faster charging and cost controls, all increasing the competitive and unpredictable racing Formula E has become known for.