Ripper Coffee Company Partners with Tanner Gray for Daytona ARCA Race

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) announced today that Ripper Coffee Company will be a primary partner in the ARCA Menards Series on the No. 17 Ford Fusion driven by Tanner Gray.

Ripper Coffee Company will adorn Gray’s Ford Fusion for the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire on Saturday, February 13. This is the lone scheduled ARCA start in 2021 for Gray as he focuses on his second full-time truck season behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 for DGR.

Ripper Coffee is part of the growing e-commerce coffee trend and the newly formed company is using motorsports as part of its marketing plan. “Racing has a large fanbase and this is an opportunity for me to gain exposure for my brand,” said Bryce Gray, co-owner of Ripper Coffee. “Tanner also happens to be one of my siblings and this is a cool way to support him in his career and it be beneficial to both of us.”

Gray will enter this Saturday’s ARCA National Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for a chance to secure his first career ARCA win. The New Mexico native has 14 ARCA National Series starts under his belt and one start at Saturday’s high-banked 2.5-mile oval. Gray’s sole start at the Daytona superspeedway was last year in February when he started 11th and finished 16th.

“Having a new partner come on board is always a positive,” said team owner David Gilliland. “Ripper Coffee is a young company and I’m glad they see racing as a valuable way to grow their business. Tanner is a talented driver and we’re happy to have Ripper Coffee join us.”

Ripper Coffee Company’s debut on Gray’s No. 17 Ford Fusion at Daytona will air live on Fox Sports 1 at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

DRG PR