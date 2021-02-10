GMS Racing ARCA Daytona Preview

Wednesday, Feb 10 19
Jack Wood, No. 21 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet

Daytona International Speedway Stats

- No prior starts at Daytona International Speedway

2020 Stats - ARCA Menards Series West

- Starts: 8, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 6

Notes:

- Jack Wood joins GMS Racing for the 2021 season. Wood will make his first start at Daytona International Speedway and his first start in the ARCA Menards Series.

- Wood previously competed part-time for a family-run team in the ARCA West Series and earned one top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 14 starts throughout the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

- Wood made his first start with GMS on Monday at New Smyrna Speedway where he qualified fourth, but a cut left rear tire ended his night early, relegating him to a 13th-place finish.

Quote:

"It's exciting to go to a track with so much history. It's definitely a dream come true to race at Daytona. the GMS crew has done a great job of giving me a car that's capable of competing for wins. We will have to keep our eyes up during the race and hope we can be there at the end."

GMS Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

