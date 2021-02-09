Falken Tires Back as Official Light Truck Tire of Progressive AFT

Racing News
Tuesday, Feb 09 23
Falken Tires Back as Official Light Truck Tire of Progressive AFT
Progressive American Flat Track announced today that following a successful initial partnership in 2020, Falken Tires will remain as the series’ Official Light Truck Tire in 2021.
 
First launched in Japan in 1983, Falken Tires has established itself as a global technology leader via a full range of tires for cars, trucks, SUVs, and crossovers.
 
“Progressive American Flat Track is very happy to renew our relationship with Falken Tires,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. "They are a flagship, high performance brand and bring a broad experience from participating in – and winning professional motorsports programs.”
 
Based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Falken Tires offers several lines of tires specifically built to dominate the most strenuous and demanding driving conditions, including its AZENIS, ESPIA, RUBITREK, WILDPEAK, WINTERPEAK, and ZIEX families of tires.
 
Falken Tires has proven its products in competition time after time, including standout performances at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, Lucas Off Road Racing Series, Ultra 4, USCA, and SCCA, while earning four straight Formula Drift Championship Series’ Tire Manufacturer of the Year awards from 2016-2019.
 
Capitalizing on a large shared target audience of dirt track fans and light truck owners, Falken Tires will also continue to help grow the sport by introducing prospective fans to the excitement of Progressive AFT through Falken Digital TV, which streams adrenaline-fueled content to thousands of Falken tire dealers across the nation.
 
"Progressive American Flat Track proved to be a great way for us to showcase our Light Truck product line,” said Manager, Motorsports and Events Jonathon Bradford. “We look forward to expanding our marketing initiatives in 2021 with event activations and digital marketing programs.”
 
The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule.
 
For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.
 
To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Supercross Racer Turns Setback into Season-Defining Ride Era Motorsport, CarBahn with Peregrine Racing Expand Efforts »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top