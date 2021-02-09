Supercross Racer Turns Setback into Season-Defining Ride

2021 is Colt Nichols’ year in Monster Energy Supercross. Six prior seasons, all showing promise, had netted him only one win. But in 2021 the rider that Nichols can be has emerged. In the first five rounds the Yamaha rider had finished third at the opener, then second, then he strung together three wins in a row.

On Saturday night he jumped into the lead in the final race of the Indianapolis triple-header. The sold-to-capacity, restricted crowd expected Nichols to make it four wins in a row, and three straight in Indianapolis. But, in only the fourth corner of the 250SX Class Main Event, his front wheel rose out of the rut it was tracking through, high sided the bike, and threw Nichols down the track ahead of 21 wide open racers.

Like that, Nichols’ night was turned upside down. Then he did what future champions do when dealt a setback; he got to work.

From 22nd place, dead last on the track, he got up and charged past sixteen riders in the first seven minutes of the 15-minute plus one lap race. By then, he was right behind another title-contender, Honda's Jett Lawrence. And there the progress forward stopped… Because Lawrence could nearly match Nichols’ speed and use race-craft where he fell short, Lawrence held off Nichols as together they pushed up the leader board. Usually two riders in a battle slow themselves down, but this battle was pushing forward.

With Nichols’ teammate and major title challenger in the lead (Christian Craig), every position and every point counted. With two laps to go Lawrence had reached a podium spot, and shortly after missed the fast-timing rhythm down a multiple-jump lane and Nichols got by, sliding his back tire into Lawrence’s front wheel for good measure to make sure the pass stuck.

After the race many would expect the two competitors to sulk off, or fire nasty words, or even lobby protests. Nope, the two Supercross racers sat like friends at the track's edge and regaled the fun battle.

In Supercross racing there are no friends when the helmets go on, but there's a bond and a respect, and sometimes a friendship when those helmets come off. And these professional athletes are also having a heck of a lot of fun.

Indianapolis – Round 6 Eastern Regional 250SX Class Results

1. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha

2. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki

3. Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Yamaha

4. Mitchell Oldenburg, Aledo, Tex., Honda

5. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda

6. Joshua Osby, Valparaiso, Ind., Honda

7. Hunter Sayles, Chassell, Mich., KTM

8. Devon Simonson, Laurinburg, N.C., Kawasaki

9. Thomas Do, Murrieta, Calif., KTM

10. Luke Neese, Jamestown, N.C., Kawasaki

Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

1. Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Yamaha (143)

2. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (137)

3. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki (119)

4. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (102)

5. Michael Mosiman, Menifee, Calif., GASGAS (97)

6. Joshua Osby, Valparaiso, Ind., Honda (88)

7. Mitchell Oldenburg, Aledo, Tex., Honda (73)

8. Thomas Do, Murrieta, Calif., KTM (65)

9. Grant Harlan, Justin Tex., Honda (64)

10. Joshua Varize, Perris, Calif., KTM (64)