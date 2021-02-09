SBS Brakes Continues as Official Brake Pad of Progressive American Flat Track

Progressive American Flat Track is pleased to announce it has renewed its partnership with SBS Brakes to remain the series’ Official Brake Pad through the 2022 season.

A global market leader and established motorsports powerhouse, SBS Brakes first partnered up with Progressive AFT in an official capacity ahead of the 2018 season. Its intense focus and commitment to the sport of dirt track racing has been reconfirmed with the signing of a new two-year agreement.

“Progressive American Flat Track has enjoyed a great relationship with SBS for a number of years and the expertise they bring in braking systems has been a major asset to both the series and competitors,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. “We are grateful for SBS’s continued support of our sport in 2021.”

Originally founded in Denmark almost six decades ago, Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S became the first company to produce aftermarket disc brake pads. Renowned for its innovative approach to research and development, including ECE R90 quality certification and embedded NUCAP NRS technology securing a mechanical and indestructible bonding of compounds, SBS Brakes who recently was acquired by the Brembo Group, continually pushes forward in its use of new materials and technologies.

Those advancements have been repeatedly proven out in the unforgiving realm of motorsport competition, as SBS Brakes has scored dozens of world championships across a wide-range of two-wheeled disciplines, including WorldSBK and MXGP, in the process.

“It means the world to us that we can continue to support the world of powersport with this sponsorship of Progressive American Flat Track. In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we strive to continue bringing communities together and support riders and teams, so that we also have motorsport events to enjoy when we overcome the pandemic era and return to a somewhat new normal. Our brake pads are used by top road and off-road racers worldwide, and they have proven to be superior in performance for cross country flat track as well.” said Christel Munk Pedersen, CSO of SBS Friction.

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com