Braxe Rotors Product Line Delivers Performance for Racers, Car Enthusiasts

Racing News
Tuesday, Feb 09 21
Braxe Rotors Product Line Delivers Performance for Racers, Car Enthusiasts

 Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) announced today that Extreme Coatings has joined its expanding family of partners as the “Official Thermal Coatings & Brake Rotors Company" of SVRA. The company’s Braxe Product Line of Rotors focuses on performance cars, including the vintage racers of SVRA.

 

"All car guys and gals constantly pursue performance increases," said SVRA CEO Tony Parella.  "Brake rotors are always a key factor in getting the most out of your cars, and the Braxe product line attains superior performance for brake components."

 

Extreme Coatings is a world leader providing wear-resistant coating solutions used for surface engineering in various industries. Since 1996, Extreme has been developing and deploying innovative, superior coating products and services to countries worldwide. Extreme offers applications for several industries, such as rubber and plastic, oil and gas, marine anti-fouling, and motorsports.

 

Through its Braxe product line, Extreme provides brake rotor solutions for a wide range of performance vehicles. Among them are SCCA, IMSA, USAC, sprint car teams, Porsche Club of America members, Monster Jam trucks, sports car enthusiasts, fire trucks, and police vehicles. Sharply reduced heat build-up, better brake response with reduced fade, increased stopping power, and increased rotor and pad life are key Braxe rotors advantages.

 

"We are delighted to add SVRA to our growing list of motorsports partners," said Extreme Executive VP Scott Caplan. "The array of motorsports categories Tony and his team have assembled under their SpeedTour brand is a hugely appealing platform for us to showcase our Braxe rotor products."

 

Extreme Coatings joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA partners. Among them are Jaguar, Land Rover, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Mazda Motorsports, Big Machine Vodka, TireRack.com, Lucas Oil, RACELOGIC, Mission Foods, Hawk Performance, F.A.S.T., and Marathon Coach. SVRA's nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization's growth strategy. Agreements with powerful brands combine with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and the paddock's high net worth demographic for more partnership attraction. This strategy provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual triple-digit growth since 2012.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Lucas Oil Announces New Key Appointments to Leadership Team SBS Brakes Continues as Official Brake Pad of Progressive American Flat Track »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top