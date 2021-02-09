LINE-X Launches Partnership with Lucas Oil’s Racing Series

LINE-X is a global leader in high-performance protective coatings for a vast array of applications. LINE-X is the only franchised network in North America specializing in the automotive aftermarket and wide-ranging protective coating services. With over 25 years of industry experience, LINE-X gained popularity with its market-leading spray-on truck bedliners. Driven by a passion for protection and innovation, LINE-X has expanded its offerings beyond just bedliners to include specialty automotive coatings, as well as commercial, industrial and manufacturing realms.



LINE-X will be showcased at Team Lucas racing events across the country – on-site at the races, through digital channels, TV spots and more. For the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the heartland’s most exciting and beloved dirt oval racing extravaganzas, LINE-X will join thousands of fans in their support of their favorite drivers, the family-friendly atmosphere and true sportsmanship for a celebration of American ingenuity and power. The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League, the premier pulling series in the U.S., also attracts thousands of fans and features 12 different classes of pulling vehicles, from 10,000 horsepower super modified tractors to super stock diesel trucks. Races and events for both series will take place in more than 15 states, from Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Florida, and others.



“We’re excited for LINE-X to be part of Lucas Oil’s national racing series as it brings two automotive industry leaders together for the first time,” said Jeremy Alexander, Director of Marketing at LINE-X. “Lucas Oil has built a lasting legacy from the incredible performance of their lubricants and additives while LINE-X has led the automotive coating sector for decades, helping to improve the durability and lifespan of truck bed liners and other assets. This is the start of a great partnership and we’re looking forward to all the incredible races and attractions in the months ahead.”



Lucas Oil is one of the fastest-growing additive lines in the consumer automotive industry. In addition to its premium line of oils, greases and problem-solving additives, Lucas Oil produces a heavy-duty line of products for the industrial and agricultural markets. Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions, at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The result of this effort being a line of high-performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry.