Mission’s President and CEO to Compete in SpeedTour Races

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) announced today that Mission Foods has joined its expanding family of partners as "The Official Tortilla and Chip Company" of SVRA. Mission Foods is America’s top manufacturer of tortillas, tortilla chips, flatbreads, and other baked products.

"It’s great to welcome a leading global consumer brand to our sport," said SVRA CEO Tony Parella. "I am especially excited that the company’s President and CEO, Juan Gonzalez, shares my passion for auto racing in wheel-to-wheel competition. I appreciate his enthusiasm for everything we are doing with our SpeedTour events."

Mission’s outstanding products and business strategy have driven steady expansion since 1977. Since then, they have delivered high-quality products suited to countries' cultures and tastes across the globe. Among the far-flung array of countries they serve – in addition to the United States – are the United Kingdom, Mexico, Central America, Europe, Malaysia, China, and Russia. They have demonstrated social consciousness in their company culture with new offerings such as their “Better-for-you” product line of flavorful low carb, gluten-free products and a commitment to environmentally sound company facilities.

"I have long admired as a driver and competitor the passion for excellence demonstrated by Tony and his entire team," said Juan Gonzalez, Mission Foods President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are very excited to partner with SVRA. As a leading global brand, it is an opportunity to interact with consumers in a fun and exciting environment while supporting motorsports, which –I love."

Mission Foods joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA partners. Among them are Jaguar, Land Rover, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Mazda Motorsports, Big Machine Vodka, TireRack.com, RACELOGIC, Cook Wealth Management, Hawk Performance, F.A.S.T., and Marathon Coach. SVRA's nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization's growth strategy. Agreements with powerful brands combine with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and the paddock's high net worth demographic for more partnership attraction. This strategy provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual triple-digit growth since 2012.