Jeff Dyer makes 2021 season debut at Centeral Arizona Speedway

Jeff Dyer will open what he hopes to be a busy season of open wheel racing this Saturday night at the CAS Sprint Car Series event at Central Arizona Speedway. The race will be the first for the Yucca Valley, California based driver since last November.

On Saturday, the former United States Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal team leader will be making his second appearance in less than six months at the track located in Casa Grande, Arizona. Unfortunately, his last appearance was brief when something broke in the drive train last September. The veteran driver has put that aggravating experience behind him as he prepares to return to the “Copper State” in the Christina Dyer owned Buckley chassis, 360 sprint car.

“That was a frustrating trip,” Dyer lamented when recalling his last trip to Arizona to race. “The car performed flawlessly in a practice session at Perris Auto Speedway just prior and we had high expectations for that night. To be knocked out of the show just after unloading the car was so disappointing. Especially after the long drive to get there. We have gone over everything with a fine-tooth comb for this weekend so that does not happen again.”

Like 2020, Dyer has an ambitious racing schedule planned for 2021. Hopefully, things will unfold differently this year and the Covid crisis will not have as severe affect as it did in 2020. In addition to this weekend CAS race, Dyer plans on contesting the entire California Lightning Sprint Car Series as well as appearances with the VRA Sprint Cars, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars and the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series.

If those nights are not enough, Dyer will also serve as crew chief for his 14-year-old son, Seth, at Wheel2Wheel Raceway in Victorville. Seth, who likewise is his dad’s crew chief in the big cars, was a rookie racer in 2020. After a decent freshman campaign at W2W, Seth is jumping up to the Intermediate Speedway Sprint Class where his car will be powered by a fire breathing Jawa 500cc Speedway engine.

Last Sunday Seth was one of Dave Stall’s guests on “The Racer Radio Show” out of San Diego. You can listen to a replay of the show at the following link http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/radio21/RACERRADIO210131.mp3

Starting Saturday and carrying on throughout the 2021 campaign, Jeff will be racing in memory of his grandfather Glenn Sels.

Dyer Motorsports would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 racing season possible. John Springstead Racing, T Shirts By Timeless, LDS Investigations, Hair Cuts by Susie and Amsoil. If you would like to be a part of the team in 2021, call or send an E-mail to the contact information at the top of this page.

Dyer Motorsports PR