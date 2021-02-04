NASCAR, ARCA and NBC Sports Announce 2021 Grassroots Racing Coverage

NASCAR, ARCA and NBC Sports announced today broadcast coverage for the 2021 slate of grassroots races across TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN, including events in the ARCA Menards Series East and West, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing.
All races from the ARCA Menards Series East and West, and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will air live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. NBCSN will air tape-delayed coverage of every race from the three series –except those that are combined ARCA Menards Series events – for a total of 27 race broadcasts.
ARCA Menards Series East
The season fires up with the Jeep Beach 175 at New Smyrna Speedway on Monday, Feb. 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET, airing live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. NBCSN will provide tape-delayed coverage of the event on Monday, Feb. 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET.
ARCA Menards Series West
The General Tire 125 at Sonoma Raceway marks the first NBCSN ARCA Menards Series West race of the season. It will air live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold on Saturday, June 5 at 5 p.m. ET before NBCSN provides tape-delayed coverage on Wednesday, June 9 at 4 p.m. ET.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
The 2021 campaign begins at Martinsville Speedway on Thursday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. NBCSN coverage of the event will air on Wednesday, April 14 at 5 p.m. ET.
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing
The 55th annual World Series of Asphalt at New Smyrna Speedway features nine consecutive nights of racing from Feb. 5-13. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will provide coverage of the entire World Series of Asphalt, which includes NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events, highlighted by super late models, pro late model and tour-type Modifieds.
“NBC Sports is a tremendous partner that provides incredible support for the growth of racing at all levels,” said Brandon Igdalsky, NASCAR managing director, touring series. “Showcasing NASCAR and ARCA grassroots racing on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN spotlights fiery competition, provides a platform for upcoming stars, and best of all, provides our passionate fanbase with the entertainment they crave.”
The TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold NASCAR Roots package that includes the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty’s Series and select NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series events is available for $2.99/month. The full TrackPass package, which includes NASCAR Roots, IMSA and American Flat Track events is available for $4.99/month.
Complete event/air dates and times for all three series on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN are below. All times eastern and schedule subject to change.
2021 ARCA Menards Series East Schedule
|
Date
|
Location
|
TrackPass
Coverage
|
NBCSN Coverage
|
Time
|
Mon. Feb.8
|
New Smyrna Speedway
|
Live - 7:40 PM
|
Mon. Feb 15
|
10:30 PM
|
Sat. Feb. 27
|
Five Flags Speedway
|
Live - 6:00 PM
|
Thurs. March 4
|
4:00 PM
|
Sat. May 8
|
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
|
Live - 9:00 PM
|
Thurs. May 13
|
1:00 PM
|
Fri. May 14
|
Dover International Speedway
|
Live - 5:00 PM
|
Thurs. May 20
|
5:00 PM
|
Sat. June 12
|
Southern National Speedway
|
Live - 8:00 PM
|
Thurs. Jun 17
|
4:00 PM
2021 ARCA Menards Series West Schedule
|
Date
|
Location
|
TrackPass
Coverage
|
NBCSN Coverage
|
Time
|
Sat. June 5
|
Sonoma Raceway
|
Live - 5:00 PM
|
Wed. June 9
|
4:00 PM
|
Sat. July 3
|
Irwindale Speedway
|
Live - 10:00 PM
|
Thurs. July 8
|
5:00 PM
|
Sat. July 31
|
Colorado National Speedway
|
Live - 10:30 PM
|
Wed. Aug. 11
|
3:00 PM
|
Sat. Aug. 21
|
Irwindale Speedway
|
Live - 10:00 PM
|
Sat. Aug 28
|
4:00 PM
|
Sept. 10-12
|
Portland International Raceway
|
TBA
|
Sat. Sept. 18
|
3:30 PM
|
Thu. Sept. 23
|
The Bullring at LVMS
|
Live - 10:00 PM
|
Wed. Sept. 29
|
6:00 PM
|
Sat. Oct. 9
|
All American Speedway
|
Live - 10:00 PM
|
Thurs. Oct. 14
|
6:00 PM
|
Sat. Nov. 6
|
Phoenix Raceway
|
Live - 3:00 PM
|
Wed. Nov. 10
|
4:00 PM
2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule
|
Date
|
Location
|
TrackPass
Coverage
|
NBCSN Coverage
|
Time
|
Thu. April 8
|
Martinsville Speedway
|
Live - 8:00 PM
|
Wed. April 14
|
5:00 PM
|
Sun. April 25
|
Stafford Motor Speedway
|
Live - 6:00 PM
|
Thurs. April 29
|
6:00 PM
|
Sat. May 15
|
Riverhead Raceway
|
Live - 8:00 PM
|
Fri. May 21
|
5:00 PM
|
Sat. May 29
|
Jennerstown Speedway
|
Live - 7:30 PM
|
Wed. June 2
|
4:00 PM
|
Sat. June 12
|
Oswego Speedway
|
Live - 7:30 PM
|
Sun. June 20
|
10:00 AM
|
Sat. June 19
|
Riverhead Raceway
|
Live - 8:00 PM
|
Wed. June 23
|
4:00 PM
|
Sat. July 17
|
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|
Live - 12:45 PM
|
Wed. Aug. 11
|
1:00 PM
|
Sat. July 31
|
New York International Raceway
|
Live - 8:00 PM
|
Wed. Aug. 11
|
2:00 PM
|
Fri. Aug. 6
|
Stafford Motor Speedway
|
Live - 9:15 PM
|
Sun. Aug. 15
|
9:30 PM
|
Sat. Aug 21
|
Beech Ridge Motor Speedway
|
Live - 7:30 PM
|
Sat. Aug. 28
|
5:00 PM
|
Sat. Sept. 4
|
Oswego Speedway
|
Live - 7:30 PM
|
Thurs. Sept. 9
|
6:00 PM
|
Fri. Sept. 10
|
Richmond Raceway
|
Live - 7:00 PM
|
Sat. Sept. 18
|
2:30 PM
|
Sat, Sep 18
|
Riverhead Raceway
|
Live - 8:00 PM
|
Wed, Sep 22
|
4:00 PM
|
Sun, Sep 26
|
Stafford Motor Speedway
|
Live - 6:00 PM
|
Fri, Oct 01
|
6:00 PM
NASCAR/NBC Sports PR